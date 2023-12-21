SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than three thousand kids in Lackawanna County received free gifts this holiday season thanks to one gift-giving program.

A table of toys donated by the community gets packed up, all part of the ‘Gifts for Kids’ giveaway program in Lackawanna County.

The toys are some of the thousands distributed to families in need, through the partnership of four faith-based organizations working together.

“This year is the first time that all four of us are working together and combined, we’re able to serve more people than ever before. Meeting the need that exists too because of inflation and because of the wage gap that continues to persist,” says Krista Murray.

The McAuley Center, along with Friends of the Poor, Catholic Social Services, and the Salvation Army have teamed up this week to hold three gift distributions in Scranton, fulfilling the christmas wishes of more than three thousand kids.

The record-breaking turnout eased the weight of the holidays for many families.

“You see that wash away. That worry and that stress kind of wash away, that they’re going to be taken care of,” says Kirsten Childs.

But it’s the community that helps make it happen through volunteering and donating.

Seeing those who are experiencing troubled times for the first time ever, and providing a shoulder for support.