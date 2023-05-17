SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season to celebrate for high school students and this is the perfect time to demonstrate the dangers of drinking and driving.

It’s prom season and the principal at Scranton High School wants students to be safe and make the right decision.

Students gathered on the lawn of Scranton High School Wednesday afternoon to watch a demonstration of what takes place during a drunk driving crash. The event is a joint effort by several departments within the city.

“Today is an annual presentation that we do in conjunction with many of our local departments including our Scranton Police Department, Lackawanna Ambulance, and Scranton Fire Department and District Attorney’s Office. So, they all come together to help us to do this presentation annually for our students,” said Principal John Coyle, Scranton High School.

A local road safety advocate was also there to give the students some advice.

“Be responsible, get an Uber, you know, have their mom and dad if they are drinking or you know do drugs or something like that, to really think of the choices, don’t get behind that wheel,” Miller stressed.

“We do this annually right before prom so the kids get a real-life idea of what it’s like to be in that situation; hopefully never in that situation,” Coyle continued.

Something as simple as making the right decision can save your life, as well as the lives of others.

Scranton’s Prom will take place this Friday night.