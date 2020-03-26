Scranton Half Marathon postponed

Coronavirus Response

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY – The Scranton Half Marathon, accompanying 5K, youth events, and expo, scheduled for March 27-29, have been postponed due to COVID-19.

“The welfare of our running community in Northeast PA is always our top priority,” the organization says on their website.

“Unfortunately, it has become clear that we will be unable to proceed in the manner that our participants have come to expect, where the safety and security of our participants, volunteers, staff, partners, and spectators are our main concern.”

Officials at the Scranton Half Marathon are looking into an alternative date in the fall.

There is no word on options for event transfers and refunds at this time.

