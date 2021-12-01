Scranton getting ready for annual Winter Market Weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Courthouse Square will be in the Christmas spirit by the end of the week in Scranton.

On Wednesday people started to prepare for the Winter Market and Festival of Trees as some lights are already lit on the Christmas trees in downtown Scranton.





It’s the first year the Winter Market is on Courthouse Square and Matthew Kalina, is decorating one of two dozen trees for the festival of trees, representing ‘On & On.’

“Right now it’s taking shape of the snowman, it still needs its head of course. But yeah, it should be coming together pretty soon,” said Kalina, On & On employee.

The trees are sponsored by non-profits and local businesses to support Toys for Tots. Each organization gets to decorate its own.

“Pinecones, dry floral, grapevine, ribbon and leaves and all that kind of good stuff,” said Kalina.

The Festival of Trees is part of Lackawanna County’s Art and Culture Winter Market. As tents for 54 vendors were put up for this weekend’s event.

“Local artists and artists vendors. Also encouraging people to think of downtown as one big shopping village. We have so many great stores and restaurants,” explained Maureen McGuigan, Deputy Director, Lackawanna County Arts & Culture.





McGuigan says being festive is artsy. The vendors are artists selling their craft.

“That’s what’s unique! I mean you can order things online, but when you shop locally and you support your creatives, you’re just going to find amazing unique gifts,” McGuigan said.

The Winter Market and Festival of Trees will kick off on Friday at 5:00 pm.