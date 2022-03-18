SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s take two for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade after it was postponed last week because of mother nature.

The parade was canceled in 2020, 2021 it was postponed until September and now the city is gearing up for the 2022 parade after it was postponed due to a snowstorm.

But nonetheless, there is a lot of history with the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade. Jimmy Connors was mayor for over 12 years and said he has many fond memories of the parade and believes that, soon, it will be restored to its original glory.

The Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band also joined Eyewitness News this morning and said how excited they are to get back out there. One of the members of the band said the main goal is to spread the heritage and knowledge about the instruments they play.

Dancers from the Joyce School of Irish Dance stopped by and showed off their moves early Friday morning. They will be performing in the parade this Saturday and the former owner’s daughter was there and said she can’t wait to be back in the parade. She also said that the mission of the dance school is to teach Irish step dance and keep the tradition alive in NEPA.

Members of the parade committee tell Eyewitness News that it is important to have the parade for the local downtown businesses. They also said that the parade is the beginning of spring in Scranton and the parade is an overall celebration of Irish heritage.

Keep watching Eyewitness News to see more on parades’ past and the upcoming.