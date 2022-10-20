SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parking in downtown Scranton will soon become easier and cheaper next year.

ABM parking will be reducing their hourly rate to park in city garages by 75% starting next year.

Right now, parking costs $4 an hour. That price is set to decrease to $1 per hour in the new year.

The goal is to get people who are parking for long periods of time to park in the garages and to keep the streets open for quick stops.

More affordable and accessible parking has some people hopeful this will be good for the city.

“I hope it is going to benefit businesses. These are all small shop owners here and Scranton is a great place to come down and shop, and we’ve got a lot of great things to offer down here. So yes, I hope it does,” said Davida Sweeney, an employee of New Laundry.

“I think any time the price of something goes down, it’s a good thing,” said Gary Cunningham.

On-street parking will remain at $2 an hour, monthly garage parking costs $92 until 2026 when the price is expected to increase.