Scranton first September celebration of the St. Patrick’s parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s parade day in Scranton for what was suppose to be held in March. It’s one of the largest Irish celebrations in the region.

Saturday was the first time the city has celebrated its Irish heritage in September. The crowd was significantly smaller than in past years but parade-goers are thrilled to be back.

It may not be St Patrick’s Day but you couldn’t tell from the sea of green in downtown Scranton.

It’s known as one of the largest parades of its type in the nation, but they haven’t had one since 2019.

“It was definitely weird not having the huge crowds in March and then it’s even weirder because now it’s in September this year and today’s my birthday! So, I never thought I’d get the chance to say I went to a St. Patrick’s Day parade on my birthday,” explained Joshua Polk, from Spring Book Township.

With warm weather and bright skies, parade-goers couldn’t ask for a better day.

“It’s nice. The weather outside is really nice for being in September,” said Ashley Harrison from Wilkes-Barre.

“I haven’t been to the parade in probably about 15 years because it’s always been so cold but because of the weather being really nice and also that fact that my daughter’s in the parade so we decided to come this year and I’m really gad we did,” said a resident of Scranton, Marylynn Carey.

It’s not as packed as previous years but people say it feels great getting back to normal.

“We’re still kind of giving each other space but it is starting to give us a step toward normalness so I do like that a lot,” explained Lavinia Harrison, another resident of Scranton.

“Seeing the community grow again, it feels like a home. Everybody’s coming together again it feels almost back to normal,” stated Lisa Orlando, from Dalton.