SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in Scranton is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.

Around 6:40 Friday morning, a structure fire was reported in the 1000 block of Ash Street. Multiple crews responded and worked to smother the blaze. It is being reported that smoke could be seen from miles away.

According to Scranton Fire Chief John Judge, crews had issues with active power lines coming down, so they sprayed the fire from above via ladder truck.









According to fire officials there is one person who lived in the home, currently they are unaccounted for. Chief Judge said there will be an investigation into what caused the fire.