SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue.

One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no word on the cause of the fire, and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.