Scranton fire displaces 9 people, injures firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A fire in Lackawanna County leaves nine people displaced, and one firefighter hospitalized.

Crews responded to a fire on Academy Street in west Scranton. Flames broke out at the duplex around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.



Fire officials say there was heavy smoke, but flames were contained to the rear of the first floor.



One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries. There’s no update on his condition tonight.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.