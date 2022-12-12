SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department put a new rescue truck into service on Monday.

The state-of-the-art vehicle purchased back in 2020, comes with advanced steering, devices to protect firefighters from cancer-causing containments, new lighting technology to keep a dark scene well-lit for extended periods of time, and a special warning system that will send a message to local residents to inform them to use caution as the fire department is working nearby.

It is also a ‘walk-in truck’ which means firefighters can enter the truck through the back so it will be able to transport more firefighters to the scene.

Before the department would need to bring two or three different trailers to have everything they need, now this truck is a one-stop shop that will make response times quicker.

“This is something that will give our members the ability to do their job better. At the end of the day, the members of the Scranton Fire Department are the ones that are affecting rescues and putting out fires so giving them the tools that they need is very important and critical and this is just another tool for them to be able to use appropriately,” said Chief John Judge, of the Scranton Fire Department.

The new truck cost $750,000, which if purchased today would cost well over $1 million due to inflation and supply chain issues. While the old rescue truck will remain in service to be used as a backup vehicle in case the new truck is out for service or any other situation arises.