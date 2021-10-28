Scranton Federation of Teachers meet with mediator ahead of strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state mediator will be meeting with the Scranton School District and teachers union on Monday ahead of the union’s strike.

The news came at a press conference with the Scranton Federation of Teachers Thursday afternoon. While the strike is still on for next Wednesday the parties will come together for another round of negotiations.

The union is asking for better health insurance than what is being offered, better pay, better working conditions for teachers, reinstate programs and more.

“After four years the SFT must take a stand. We have to support our own members, we have to support our students and their families,” said Rosemary Boland who is the President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

Students will be out of the classroom during the duration of the strike. You can view the district’s response and final offer here.