Scranton falls victim to the latest car thefts as the issue rises in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are starting to see an increase in thefts surrounding vehicles. The Montoursville Area and beyond is seeing catalytic converters stolen and in Scranton, cars are being broken into.

Scranton police are continuing to look for the occupants of this Chrysler 300. Investigators say two black males are wanted for questioning in a multi-vehicle break-in investigation.

Scranton Police Department

“I think it has been going on for quite a while now, in the city you know? ” said Susan Shimsky.

Police say happened here in the area of the riverfront sports complex was just the latest of thefts. On Tuesday, Eyewitness News showed you catalytic converter thefts in Montoursville, police warning residents.

“I always lock my car, always. At my home at the store, no matter where I go,” said Shimsky.

“I just make sure all my belongings are with me, I take my purse with me, hide anything that is valuable and definitely locks my car,” said Isabelle Lemoncelli.

Lemoncelli says with the latest break-ins in Scranton, you have to be on the cautious side.

“I’m scared all the time. I would never leave my car unlocked everywhere I go I am like watching around me as well,” stated Lemoncelli.

If you recognize the Chrysler 300 you are asked to contact Scranton police. You can also the anonymous tipline.