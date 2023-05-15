SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Robert Morris Elementary School closed Monday for testing and cleanup after asbestos was found in a classroom ceiling at the end of last week.

This weekend, the Scranton School District in partnership with Pennonni Associates, performed asbestos abatement. The results of this abatement were received late Sunday night and show concentrations in one room of the construction area that require additional cleaning and testing.

This cleaning and testing will occur Monday. Areas outside of the containment had no asbestos detected.

Scranton School Board President Ro Hume spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy Monday afternoon to break down when the asbestos was located, and how quickly kids could get back to the classroom.