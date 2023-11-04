SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the season of giving, and a local public works department is taking it to heart.

Scranton DPW is holding its third annual food drive at Nay Aug Park.

Saturday, they began accepting canned goods, boxed foods, and non-perishable Thanksgiving dinner items.

All donations will go toward benefiting families through friends of the poor.

Workers say they had a pretty steady flow of donations today but hope to see several trucks full of boxes as the drive continues.

“You know you really see the need in our community. There are a lot of people who need help and ever since the pandemic, we have seen a high rise of people an increase a big increase of people who need help around here. you see the shelves get emptied out and we just try and help out and stack the shelves back up for the pantries and everything,” explained Bruce Fenton the union vice president for Scranton DPW.

Donations will be accepted Sunday and again next weekend at the Nay Aug concession stand from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is a list of what is needed at the food drive:

Canned foods

Boxed foods (pasta, cereal, rice, mac & cheese, instant potatoes & gravy packets

Pasta sauce

Pie shells & fillings

Bread & rolls

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Juice

Bottled water

Drop-off location: Nay Aug Park Concession Building