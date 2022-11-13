SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and people are out to help those in need. Scranton Department of Public Works held its Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for the weekend.

The effort is to help families this upcoming holiday when many are struggling with higher prices.

The organization is asking for canned and packaged food along with water and drinks.

“The ability to give back to the community, the ability to give back to the people that need. We know that people are struggling, and if we could donate our time and donate some money. Give people a good Holiday,” said Roger Leonard, Union President of Scranton DPW.

If you missed making a donation this weekend, there is still time to help.

DPW will hold another collection on November 19 and 20 from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their building on West Poplar Avenue in Scranton.