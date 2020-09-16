Scranton doctor indicted on charges related to unlawfully giving controlled substances and receiving healthcare kickbacks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kurt Moran, age 68, was indicted on charges to do with unlawfully prescribing controlled substances and receiving kickbacks, some distributions of which caused deaths.

The 423-count indictment is based on alleges beginning in December 2014 and continuing into 2017.

According to the press release, Moran was paid approximately $140,000 over a two

year period to prescribe Subsys, a fentanyl spray usually prescribed for cancer pain, to his patients for pain not associated with cancer.

In order to hide the kickbacks and bribes being paid to Moran to prescribe Subsys by Insys Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, they falsely designated the payments to Moran for providing educational presentations on Subsys.

The United States Attorney’s Office also says that Moran is charged with multiple counts of unlawfully distributing Subsys to 13 patients as well as two counts of unlawfully prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

The indictment also included multiple counts of health care fraud regarding the payment of claims by insurers for the Subsys prescriptions.

Moran appeared in front of the United States Magistrate Judge on Wednesday.