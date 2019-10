(WBRE/WYOU) — Two names have been added to the list of clergy who have a credible claim of sexual abuse against minors.

The Scranton Diocese says Albert Oldfield and James Gormley are now on the list. Following the grand jury report last year, Bishop Joseph Bambera pledged to be open and transparent in the way the Diocese handles cases of child sex abuse.

The Diocese urges anyone who has been sexually abused to come forward by contacting the victim assistance coordinator.