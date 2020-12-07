Scranton Diocese asks churches to consider reservations for holiday masses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Diocese of Scranton has asked its parishes to consider going back to its reservation system for Christmas masses. A spokesman for the diocese says they do not want to see families turned away for mass.

For example, St. Peter’s Cathedral is limited to 70 families (reservations) because of COVID, as opposed to its nearly 600-person capacity. They have also allowed masses to begin on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. Masses traditionally begin at 4 p.m.

