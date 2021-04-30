Scranton Department of Public Works begins spring roadway paving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Department of Public Works has begun spring roadway paving in Scranton on Monday, starting with milling on Wintermantle Avenue in East Mountain.

Paving will begin on Friday, April 30.

The most up to date information can be found on the Scranton website.





“We all know Scranton streets need a lot of work. We have been anxious for the weather to improve so we can kick off spring paving. We’ll be paving throughout the city in the coming weeks, with two more paving projects later this year,” said Mayor Cognetti.

The next roads to be paved are Froude Avenue, Rollin Avenue, Brook Street, Mulberry Street, Sherwood Court, Lackawanna Avenue, North Washington Avenue, Burke Street, Dale Avenue, Frances Avenue, Washburn Street, Ruane Street, Fulton Street, Olyphant Avenue, Capouse Avenue, Monsey Avenue, Linden Street, South Webster Avenue, Hamm Court, Loop Street, Penman Street, Salem Place and Smith Place.

