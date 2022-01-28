Scranton dentist pleads guilty to simple assault charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton dentist, previously accused of indecent assault, has pled guilty to simple assault charges.

Dr. Albert A. Hazzouri was previously charged with indecent assault after police reported he groped a patient as he was walking her to her car in May of 2021.

In Dr. Hazzouri’s court date on Friday, he pled guilty to charges of simple assault.

Dr. Hazzouri will face one year of probation and undergo a mental health evaluation, along with a fine of $5,000. He will not lose his medical license and will not have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos