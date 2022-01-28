Scranton dentist pleads guilty to simple assault charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton dentist, previously accused of indecent assault, has pled guilty to simple assault charges.

Dr. Albert A. Hazzouri was previously charged with indecent assault after police reported he groped a patient as he was walking her to her car in May of 2021.

In Dr. Hazzouri’s court date on Friday, he pled guilty to charges of simple assault.

Dr. Hazzouri will face one year of probation and undergo a mental health evaluation, along with a fine of $5,000. He will not lose his medical license and will not have to register as a sex offender.