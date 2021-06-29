Scranton dentist accused of inappropriately touching patient

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Scranton dentist has been charged with indecent assault after a patient accused him of inappropriately touching her.

According to court paperwork, the victim came to Scranton Police Headquarters on May 20 to report that she had been assaulted.

She told police that her dentist, Albert Hazzouri had touched her over her clothes without her permission. She explained to police that she had a dental procedure done at his office located at 600 Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton.

The report goes on to say that after the procedure, Hazzouri walked the victim to her vehicle. On the way down the stairs Hazzouri asked the victim to get on his back, which she declined. The victim stated Hazzouri then backed up against her and wrapped his hands around her rear end. After continuing down the stairs, Hazzouri is said to have grabbed the victim’s breasts and private area before she went to her vehicle and drove away.

Scranton detectives interviewed the victim and she agreed to make a recorded phone call to Hazzouri. During the call, police say that Hazzouri apologized for inappropriately touching the victim. “He said it was a mistake and didn’t realize he did it until it was over,” the report stated. It also states after apologizing, Hazzouri offered the victim free dental services for as long as she lives.

Hazzouri is being charged with indecent assault and harassment.