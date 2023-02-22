SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton announced Wednesday a ‘Code Blue’ warning for the upcoming weekend.

According to a press release, due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and wintry weather expected to impact the area, Scranton will be declaring a ‘Code Blue’ for the following days:

Friday, February 24

Saturday, February 25

Keystone Mission will open and run the Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, as an emergency shelter from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following day.

Visit their website to learn more about the City of Scranton’s ‘Code Blue’ Declaration.