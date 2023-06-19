SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews were called to Step Falls in Scranton for a rope rescue.

Lackawanna County Communications Center confirmed with Eyewitness News at 3:49 p.m., the Scranton Fire Department and Scranton Police Department were called for a reported injured person at Step Falls right under Harrison Avenue Bridge.

According to the Communications Center, crews found one injured with multiple non-life-threatening injuries and they were transported to a nearby hospital.

The Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the scene was cleared around 5:30 p.m.