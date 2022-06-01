SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Firefighters had to rescue two separate cars that got stuck in the same spot trying to drive through water that was too high, Wednesday night.

According to NEPA Fire Photography, first responders said they had over a dozen calls come through Wednesday evening into the night as residents reported, trees on wires, and multiple cars submerged in water.

NEPA Fire Photography

The pictures above show firefighters from Olive Street and Penn Avenue where crews responded twice, for two separate vehicles that got stuck trying to drive through.

Firefighters remind drivers that if they see standing water across the roadway please turn around. Their say is turn around down drown.