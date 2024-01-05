SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Counseling Center has a new addition to its services.

A new chapter in mental health care.

The new Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Unit (CRSU) aims to provide a supportive environment for those who need immediate assistance but do not require the intensive care of an inpatient psychiatric hospital.

“It is a lot less restrictive than an inpatient facility, they can bring their cell phone up, they can have family members be part of their treatment process and discharge planning, they can bring a book with them,” said Kristen Simpson the director of the intake and emergency services.

The unit is equipped with eight beds and is staffed by dedicated professionals at all hours, even staff members with shared experience.

“We have certified peer specialists, they’re individuals with lived experience who have been trained to work with folks and really kind of know what they’re going through and add that empathy,” added Simpson.

With short-term stays, personalized care plans, and individual and group therapy, the CRSU will focus on stabilizing the person in crisis and then developing a strategy for continued support and treatment.

“We would do a lot of planning around discharge and successful discharge in ways to divert crisis in the future and connect them with resources in the community, whatever the individual needs,” continued Simpson.

Beyond the immediate crisis intervention, the facility also plays a pivotal role in connecting individuals to ongoing support which can include follow-ups with their mobile team

“We have mobile teams that can go out and support that individual with transitioning back to living at home or wherever they’re living… we can also do phone check-ins, in-person check-ins, connect them with like a day program for a little bit if that would be helpful,” said Simpson.

The CRSU is available for residents over the age of 18 in both Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

A medical clearance or diagnosis is not required to be admitted into their care.