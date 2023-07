SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton City Council has adopted an ordinance to apply fees on restaurants that have outdoor dining.

This means that the Electric City is going to reverse the rules that were put in place during the pandemic to help people social distance.

Restaurants in Scranton that have an outdoor dining area will now be charged a fee to keep the outside space open.

Council did not comment on how much they would charge businesses.