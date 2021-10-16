Scranton community members come together for freedom

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A walk for freedom for those caught in human trafficking was held Saturday morning in Scranton.

Scranton community members met at Scranton High School for the walk for freedom. Walk for freedom is an international day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking created by the non-profit A21. This is A21’s 7th annual event.

“Our hope is to end human trafficking and human slavery that still exists and statistics are showing that human slavery is more of a reality now more numerically than any time in human history. That’s kind of staggering to think that is happening under our watch,” said Jesse Miller, Pastor of City Lights Church.

Sixty-five people were registered for the walk Saturday morning, with more than 500 other cities around the world holding “walks for freedom” as well.