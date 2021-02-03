Scranton Community Intervention Center offers more for homeless than a meal and shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A site which helps the homeless in the Scranton area, is more than just a free meal and a place to escape the weather.







Community Intervention Center at North Sixth Avenue and Linden Street in Scranton provides everything from computer access and free clothing to showers and laundry services for dozens of consumers.

CIC is open seven days a week including holidays. It has supplied the stepping stones necessary for dozens of former homeless people permanent shelter who have a new lease on life to become productive members of society.

Mark Hiller will have more on the CIC and their efforts to help the community on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.