SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans who sometimes struggle to get back on their feet following their return to civilian life got some help on Saturday in Scranton.

Lackawanna College hosted what’s called, “Veterans Stand Down.” It brought together 15 different organizations to help vets in need.

Veterans were able to receive clothing, food, and even a haircut. They were also able to connect with organizations on hand when vets don’t know where to look for further support.

“If you have something that a veteran can use offer it, because sometimes they don’t have enough courage, even though they fight for this country, even in the smallest manner of being in the military, they are reluctant to ask for help,” said Shirley Thompson, Secretary/Treasurer of the Veterans Resource Coalition.

Veterans Resource Coalition teamed up with the Agency for Community Empowerment to sponsor the event for veterans in the Electric City.