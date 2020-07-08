Scranton Co-Op Farmer’s Market prepares for opening differently this year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Preparations are different for the 81st edition of the Scranton Co-Op Farmer’s Market.

As changes are made due to the coronavirus, vendors spent Wednesday morning fixing two dozen vendor stalls on the market property off of Barring Avenue, in Scranton. Vendors like Jim’s Farm Produce of West Abington Township will have the usual—beans, cucumbers, green squash, yellow squash, onions, cabbage and more.

We spoke to a long-time vendor on how they’re going to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

“Alcohol-based hand sanitizer, you know we encourage everyone to use it. Social distancing, 6-feet like everyone is used to so far. Just be patient with people, take your time, it gets busy down here. Also masks, masks are going to be the big thing. We encourage everyone to wear one,” said Jason Schirg, Jim’s Farm Produce.

The Scranton Co-Op Farmer’s Market opens next Wednesday, July 15th at noon. It will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. every week until Thanksgiving.