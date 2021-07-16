Scranton Co-op Farmer’s Market opens for 82nd year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An open-air farmers market, that is one of the oldest continuous operated co-ops in Pennsylvania, re-opened Friday.

The open-air legendary Scranton Co-op Farmer’s Market is a hit with vendors and customers alike.

“The best place in the area to get best quality produce available,” said Gene Yatsonsky from Honesdale.

Brace’s Orchard out of Franklin Township, Luzerne County is one of the oldest operating farms in the nation, running for 193 years.

“This is what keeps us in business. You get to meet people that you, that you see every year, and they become very loyal customers, And that’s what keeps us family farms going,” said Paul Brace, from Brace’s Orchard. “We got blueberries, cherries, peaches, white peaches. We have three types of apples, and baked goods. Hard cider, even, that’s our new thing this year.”

Some vendors have a connection to the farmer’s market that started in the 1930s.

“My dad was a founder of the farmer’s market. So I’m been coming here I like to say, since before I was born,” said Suzanne Drumsta, with Country Cuisine Catering.

“We have chili, wimpie, pulled- pork, hot dogs and sauerkraut, French fries, chicken tenders. Whatever you like, and it’s all homemade,” said Chris Decicco, with Country Cuisine Catering.



The 82nd edition of the Scranton Co-op Farmer’s Market is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Thanksgiving.