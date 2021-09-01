Scranton closes flood gates in preparation for potential flooding

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flood gates in Scranton were being erected Wednesday morning in preparation for the heavy rains to come later in the day.

The Department of Public Works could be seen putting the gates into place around 7 a.m..

The gates have been put in place along several areas of the Lackawanna River:

Albright Avenue

Sanderson Avenue

Parker Street

Olive Street

Poplar Street

The DPW is advising motorists to stay off the roads during the heavy rainfall. Anyone witnessing issues should call the DPW at 570-348-4178 .