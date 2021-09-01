Scranton closes flood gates in preparation for potential flooding

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flood gates in Scranton were being erected Wednesday morning in preparation for the heavy rains to come later in the day.

The Department of Public Works could be seen putting the gates into place around 7 a.m..

The gates have been put in place along several areas of the Lackawanna River:

  • Albright Avenue
  • Sanderson Avenue
  • Parker Street
  • Olive Street
  • Poplar Street

The DPW is advising motorists to stay off the roads during the heavy rainfall. Anyone witnessing issues should call the DPW at 570-348-4178 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos