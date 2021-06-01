Scranton clinic works to break down barriers surrounding vaccine hesitancy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’ve seen COVID vaccine hesitancy among those who are waiting to eventually get the COVID vaccine and others who flat out refuse the shot. That hesitancy is largely what is delaying our community, country and the world from reaching herd immunity.







Joe Hollander, CEO of The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center, says his facility is trying to break down barriers causing some of that hesitancy.

Hollander’s staff has reached out to patients of the facility who haven’t received the shot to help educate them and ease concerns or fears they may have.

The clinics have received all three COVID vaccines which were granted emergency use authorization to administer to the public.

