SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride is beautifying areas of the city ahead of next weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Cleanup took place along Market Street near the Black Scranton Project Center. Black Scranton Project will host a Juneteenth block party next Sunday.

They collaborated with Scranton Tomorrow, neighbor-works, and the Lackawanna River corridor association to spruce up the area.

The organizations say it’s not only important to clean up before a big event – but also to continuously keep the city beautiful.

“We’re looking to get people involved and care about it. It’s our home and it’s important and it’s an investment in the future,” said Bernard McGurl, executive director, Lackawanna River Corridor Association.

The Lackawanna River corridor association has been leading cleanup efforts for more than 30 years across the area.