SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride is well underway, with various community projects to clean up and beautify various parts of the city.

A project between NeighborWorks and Scranton Tomorrow started on June 4 and will end on June 12th.

On Tuesday ‘United Neighborhood Center’ continued its work by picking up all the litter and trash from the 300 blocks of Cedar and Pittston Avenues to the 600 block in South Scranton.

The volunteers who came out used their lunch break from their regular jobs to participate in this city pride cleanup effort.

“It’s nice to be able to come out here and clean up the areas and it just feels good, it feels really good to do that,” said volunteer, Erica Yurkovic.

“Everybody wants to live in a place that looks beautiful and clean and what we have seen is and what actually a lot of studies show is that the cleaner a street is, the cleaner it will stay,” stated Chrissy Manuel, Director of Community Revitalization for United Neighborhood Center.

There are plenty of Scranton City Pride projects taking place until June 12. You can head over to Scranton City Pride’s website to see a full list of projects and how you can take part.