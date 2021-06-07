Scranton City Pride beautification project kicks off, runs through June 12

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton City Pride beautification projects run through June 12, it’s a city wide cleanup. This event has been going on since the mid 1990s.







This year, Scranton Tomorrow partnered with NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania in honor of their 40th anniversary. It’s held in conjunction with National NeighborWorks week.

Volunteers outside the Outreach Center for Community Resources were making some improvements at the green space.

“Scranton is a beautiful city and has has a lot of attractions and benefits so we want to make sure that people understand that it’s worthwhile investing our time and effort into making it the best place possible,” said Steve Ward, ambassador team leader for Scranton Tomorrow.

“It gives people something to do after a year-and-a-half of lockdown. People are looking for something to do, this is a good opportunity for them to give back to the community that’s helped support them over the pandemic and it’s an opportunity for us to work with community partners and volunteers so we can all work together for the common good of the City of Scranton.”

How can you help? Go to their website scrantoncitypride.org and sign up as an individual, as a non-profit or business. You can select the area of the city you want to work in. They’ll also provide a list of things to do for homeowners to spruce up homes.