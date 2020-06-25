Scranton city facilities open on June 29 under guidelines

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As Lackawanna County transitions into the ‘green phase’ on June 29th, in person services will resume.

Residents are encouraged to continue using remote services when contacting city facilities.

In a press release, Mayor Cognetti says, “Green phase does not mean that we resume our former way of life completely.”

While city pools are still closed at this time, city facilities reopening under guidelines include:

Parks; Open at 50% occupancy and visitors must wear a mask entering and leaving the facility. Playground equipment will be available and sport teams are allowed to resume.

City Hall; visitors must enter through the Treasury Department Office and must wear a mask at all times.

Department of Public Works; visitors must enter through the visitor entrance and remain 6 feet away while wearing a mask.

Fire Stations; Residents visiting must remain 6 feet apart and wear masks.