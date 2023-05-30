SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday night, Scranton City Council passed a resolution to seek grant funding for flood mitigation in the city’s south side unanimously.

The money would fund a project to protect infrastructure and private property along Stafford Meadow Brook.

“A lot of times this water, leaving overruns the banks some of these walls, but without water is rushing like that it just further roads that wall to the point where we’re afraid it’s gonna collapse,” said Scranton City Council President William King.

The project would replace collapsed stream walls and stabilize eroded stream banks to prevent the collapse of homes.