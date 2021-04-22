Scranton City Council motions to turn 3rd street into a one way

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton City Council approved a motion to turn 3rd Avenue in Scranton’s West Side into a one way street during their meeting on Tuesday.

The one way will start at East Elm Street and continue all the way over to Broadway Street. Signage will be placed at each of the cross streets. 3rd Avenue sees heavy truck traffic because of the bridge weight restrictions on East and West Elm Street bridges.

Residents who spoke with Eyewitness News say their road is heavily congested with vehicles traveling in both directions, so they’re hopeful this will make an impact and increase safety in their neighborhood.

“I think it would work. There does seem to be a lot of congestion as far as the two way because cars are meeting and people are having to stop, trying to pull over, and find a space so the other vehicle can get through,” said Steven Williams, a 3rd Avenue resident. “My idea is always the same, you know, you try something and see if it works, and having a one way, it makes sense to at least attempt it.”