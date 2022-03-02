Congregations gather and reflect on Ash Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Christians, it is the beginning of the Lenten season. Many Catholics go to church to receive ashes on their forehead. We asked the pastor of St. Peter’s Cathedral what is the meaning of the application of ashes.

“They are a sign of repentance as we enter into the season of Lent, which helps us prepare for Easter,” stated Monsignor Dale R. Rupert.

Some mass attendees are avoiding certain snacks for the next forty days.

“I gave of chocolate, potato chips, and pretzels. I come to church every week, I’m a pretty devout Catholic,” said Bill Tigue.

After two years of dealing with COVID during the Easter season, and mask policies throughout the area being dismissed, we wanted to know if more people were attending church.

“I think that they are. I noticed in mass there weren’t a lot of people with masks on. And there were quite a few people in the church,” said Maureen Paskert.

“Given the attendance this morning at the 6:30 a.m. mass here at St. Peter’s Cathedral, it was packed, so people are coming back,” explained Monsignor Rupert.

Pope Francis and other Christian leaders have asked people to pray and to fast for the people of Ukraine. We wanted to know if common prayer throughout the world, could possibly bring some peace.

“Collectively I think it could. I think it could. I think when you put it out there, I think prayer it really helps,” said Tigue.

“Prayer helps people to focus on the goodness and love of God who supports them in their suffering. Those who are perpetrators of violence, perhaps they can stop, help stop them in their tracks. And realize the terrible deed that they are doing. And it also enables us to be aware of other people’s suffering,” stated Monsignor Rupert.

Easter Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17.