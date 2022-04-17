SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Parishioners gathered at Saint Peter’s Cathedral for a solemn Easter vigil mass.

This Liturgy marks the first official celebration of Easter, and returns in full fiery force the light of Christ spread throughout St. Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Scranton during Easter Vigil Mass.

In the darkened church, Bishop Joseph Bambera passed on flames from the newly lit paschal candle.

Bishop Joseph Bambera, diocese of Scranton says “This beginning of this great celebration of resurrection. Jesus as the light of the world, the risen lord giving us all hope.”

The fire is symbolic of Christ who the faithful believe is not dead, but very much alive, burning brightly.

Many parishioners say they’re blessed to be able to attend this special service safely and in-person.

Jeanne Gerlach of Scranton says she hasn’t been to the church in two years.

“I truly enjoy the music, the cantors are absolutely wonderful, and it gives you such a spiritual feeling.” Says Gerlach

Jeff Moran of Scranton tells Eyewitness News “This mass is meaningful to me because it represents the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and how he died for our sins.”

A feeling that sets the tone for Christians to celebrate on Easter Sunday.

“It makes me feel reborn, it really does. Happy Easter, and God Bless America,” says Laura Welde of Archbald.

Easter Sunday mass will be celebrated at 10 am at Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

If you can’t attend in-person, the diocese of Scranton broadcasts all of its masses online.