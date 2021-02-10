Scranton church holds mass for World Day of the Sick, dedicated to those suffering from COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton is holding a mass Wednesday to celebrate World Day of the Sick.

The annual mass provides special attention to those who are sick and the ones who provide them assistance.

This year, the church says those attending mass are praying specifically for those suffering from COVID-19. The congregation is also praying for those in the healthcare community that have been on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus.