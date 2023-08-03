SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday they will be hosting their annual Summer Festival.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Marketing

Affiliate, The Scranton Plan, is hosting its annual Summer Festival at The Country Club of Scranton, in Clarks Summit, on Monday, August 21.

Summer Festival will be sponsored by Lackawanna County, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, UGI, Sordoni Construction, FNCB Bank, Quandel Construction, Colwell-Naegele Associates, Penntex Construction, Peoples Security Bank, Stevens & Lee, Barry Callebaut, and Greenman-Pedersan, Inc.

The festival welcomes more than 80 attendees including real estate brokers, consultants, and site selection specialists from neighboring states for a round of golf at The Country Club of Scranton, followed by dinner and networking.

“Summer Festival is a signature event for The Scranton Plan and continues to be an impactful economic development marketing tool. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the many business opportunities available in northeastern Pennsylvania,” explained aid AJ Cimahosky, economic development specialist.

The festival aims to introduce corporate executives and real estate professionals from neighboring states to the quality of life and business opportunities available in the greater Scranton region.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that works to improve the area’s economic environment and quality of life by offering programs and services which stimulate economic growth, promote business prosperity and nurture educational opportunities. For more information about the Chamber, visit their website.

