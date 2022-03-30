SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an evening of networking and celebrating economic development in Lackawanna County.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s 153 annual dinner was a sellout. Hundreds of people packed the Scranton Cultural Center, Wednesday night.

“It’s the big event every year where most of our major players, businesses chamber board members, other affiliated board members all come together and celebrate the success of the year behind,” said Bob Durkin, President & CEO, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The last two years have been challenging for everyone, especially small businesses, but Durkin says things have been looking up.

“The success that we’ve seen in downtown Scranton and throughout Lackawanna County is just wonderful. We were concerned that covid was gonna put a long-term dent in the momentum we had seen before, and yet, it hasn’t,” said Bob Durkin, President & CEO, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Most chamber of commerce members are small businesses owners, and many of their success stories have been told on Eyewitness News.

“The people of Scranton are wonderful to us, they always have been. The people of all of Northeastern Pennsylvania are important to us too,” said Andrew Wyatt, Vice President and General manager, Eyewitness News

A celebration of community and a focus on the future.

“We spend a lot of time in these areas to help provide advertising solutions in these areas and to just be a part of making the community a lot better and support the local charities and support the things that people need to know about,” Wyatt said.

Established in 1867, the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is the largest business network in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The chamber and its family of affiliates support members’ success by creating opportunities and helping business owners each step of the way.