SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday morning, the Scranton Central Labor Union held its annual Labor Day event to celebrate the achievements of area workers.

The event was held at the statue of famous labor leader John Mitchell at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

Dozens of people came to lay a wreath at the statue and listen to the story of Mitchell. He travelled from Chicago to Scranton to unite immigrant mining groups in organizing a strike for fairer wages and safer working conditions.

“With people working two jobs and three jobs, we need living wages, we need safe workplaces, and we need to restore our family. If you look at the statue it says an eight hour day, we need to get back to the eight hour day with a family sustaining wage,” says Bill Cockerill, Officer of the Greater Scranton Central Labor Council and VP of the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

Union workers say that though the conflict led by Mitchell in the 1900s yielded positive results, the fight today is far from over.