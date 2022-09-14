SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants.

“We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café.

Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the pandemic. That’s why the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is sending a little help their way with Chamber Restaurant Week 2022.

“It will be really nice to have Restaurant Week to have people come in again. Have the bookstore and the coffee shop and have business as usual again,” described Higgins.

“Restaurant Week 2022, we rolled from our open house this past Friday. We wanted to highlight our members,” said Victoria Rogers of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The idea is to get people in the door, whether it’s dining in or ordering out. This year, they’re doing something special.

“If you support the restaurants we are promoting, take a picture, post it with the hashtag and you could win a gift card,” Rogers told Eyewitness News.

That hashtag is #scrantonchamberrestaurantweek.

The event runs through Saturday.

Visit the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s website for a list of participating restaurants.