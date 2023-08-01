SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It happens in communities across the Commonwealth, and the nation every year. It’s called National Night Out, and it brings communities closer together.

The objective is to build bridges between residents, and police to make a stronger, safer community.

Scranton High School where this year’s National Night Out for the Scranton Police Department is being held. The event officially kicked off at 6:00 p.m.

Scranton has been a part of National Night Out since the 1990s. The purpose of this event is to promote community involvement and law enforcement efforts in fighting crime.

The main goals are to educate & provide the community with all the available services law enforcement has to offer.

“I say we make ours more like a block party everybody is welcome they get to come together and stroll around and see all the stands for all the agencies & their displays and that’s what makes public safety happen,” said Scranton Police Department Chief Thomas Carroll.

There are displays of the programs that everyone can come see and experience for themselves. There’s food, drinks, and entertainment all free of charge. The event goes on until 8:00 p.m.