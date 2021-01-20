Scranton celebrates inauguration virtually, leaders express support

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People across the country are celebrating the inauguration a little differently due to the pandemic. Even in Scranton, President Biden’s childhood hometown, people are celebrating and doing it safely.

People were able to join in on the celebrating today virtually and one Scranton resident made it easy to do.

A Scranton woman set up a Facebook page dedicated to local virtual events.

“My friends and I were trying to think of a way to celebrate, and the traditional watch parties where everybody gets together is a little risky, so we tried to develop this to celebrate in a very responsible way,” said Sam Maloney.

It’s called Scranton Inaugural Celebration. By scrolling through the page, you can find safe options to join in on the celebration during the pandemic. There’s even a message from President Joe Biden to Scranton residents.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to be the next president and the first one from Scranton,” he said in the video.

You can hear messages from local leaders wishing success to the 46th President.

“I just want to join you in celebrating the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, our own Joseph R. Biden Jr.,” said Rep. Matt Cartwright.

“We couldn’t be more proud of you, you’re a real Scranton guy and a Green Ridge boy and we’re very happy for you,” said former Scranton Mayor Chris Doherty.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti stresses how lucky the city is to have a president in the White House from the Electric City.

“Who is thinking of families in Scranton, the business in Scranton, our infrastructure issues, our financial issues. We really are top of mind for Joe Biden,” said Mayor Cognetti.

Kids could join in on the fun as well.

“There’s still a lot of energy and even my kids who aren’t on Facebook, they’re excited,” said Maloney.

There is a link to presidential inauguration bingo which brings out the importance of allowing kids to dream big.

“Making sure that we are telling our kids, my daughter who is just across the room here, telling them that you can grow up just in Scranton and become President of the United States,” said Mayor Cognetti.