SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A new tradition begins Saturday in the City of Scranton as it hosts the first Latino Fiesta celebrating the rich culture of the Hispanic community.

This fiesta showcases the diversity of the Latino community in Scranton and the organizers are thrilled to see their idea become a reality.

“Scranton has the highest Latin population in Lackawanna County. We have the Greek festival, we have the Italian festival, so why not give it all in one, all these great Latin cultures living here,” explained Elizabeth Rodriguez, an event organizer.

With lots of entertainment in place for Saturday, this event also serves as a platform to educate the residents of Scranton on the significance of Hispanic culture.

“Educating the community and uniting them because there are different facets, different everything in the Latino-Hispanic Community,” stated Amy Morel, an event organizer.

And Hispanic fiestas like this one promote cultural representation and a strong sense of community among Hispanics living in the area.

“I think it’s great, to provide them with a platform to network with other families, other single moms, other businesses, and to really know how to take advantage of being a Scrantonion,” said Aja Hofmann an event organizer.

This Latino Fiesta also helps close cultural gaps within the community by allowing people from various backgrounds to appreciate Hispanic culture first-hand.

“And the fact that it’s open to everyone not just Latinos is huge for me because everyone gets to see us for what we are, who we are, and what we have to offer, Hofmann added.

The organizers want this event to be a safe place for everyone and a place where they can connect with their heritage.

The Latino festival starts at 12:00 p.m. Saturday and runs until 7:00 p.m. in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park near the concert stage.